Iran receives first data from Nahid-2 satellite

The data confirms that the satellite is intact and functioning properly.

Hassan Salarieh, the head of the I.S.A, said on Friday that Nahid-3 is currently under construction.

Developed by the Iranian Space Research Institute and the I.S.A., the Nahid-2 communication satellite was launched into space aboard a Soyuz launch vehicle from Russia’s Vostochny Cosmodrome on Friday.

The Nahid-2 is an upgraded version of Nahid-1. Iran has been actively involved in space technology development since 2005.

Several Iranian knowledge-based companies cooperated in building the Nahid-2, a Low Earth Orbit (LEO) microsatellite designed to operate at an altitude of 500 kilometers.

Weighing approximately 110 kilograms, the satellite represents a major step forward in Iran’s plans to develop both LEO communications satellite constellations and future Geosynchronous Orbit (GEO) telecommunications systems.

With Nahid-2 now in orbit, Iran’s indigenous Ku-band communication technologies will undergo operational testing in space for the first time.

MNA/IRN