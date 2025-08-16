Ghalibaf calls on Muslims to unit against Israeli plot

In a post in Arabic language on his X account on Friday, Ghalibaf cautioned the Muslim nations against the dire consequences of Zionist regime’s vision of so-called ‘Greater Israel’.

He said the criminal prime minister of the Israeli regime, whom he called the “Hitler of the 21st century”, has revealed the Zionist plot for the region’s future more openly than ever.

“Time is running out to leash the rabid Zionist dog,” Ghalibaf said.

The Iranian Parliament speaker described Gaza as “the last rampart”, calling on the Muslim nations and leaders to unite against Israel and rush to assist Palestine “before it’s the other territories’ turn”.

In an interview on Tuesday, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said he is on a "historic and spiritual mission" and feels "very" attached to the vision of so-called ‘Greater Israel’, which includes territories earmarked for the Palestinian state and potentially parts of present-day Jordan and Egypt.

