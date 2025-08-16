  1. Sports
Iranian tennis player Yazdani into M15 Pirot final

TEHRAN, Aug. 16 (MNA) – Ali Yazdani of Iran advanced to final match of the International Tennis Federation (ITF) M15 Pirot on Saturday.

Yazdani first defeated Russian Andrei Chepelev 2-1 and then emerged victorious over Italy’s Giannicola Misasi 2-1 and Serbian players Butulija Boris and Nikola Lulic 2-1.

Yazdani will meet Argentine player Juan Estevez in the final match on Sunday.

The ITF M15 Pirot is a prestigious men's tennis tournament held in the charming town of Pirot, Serbia.

This event is part of the International Tennis Federation (ITF) Men's World Tennis Tour and features a main draw of 32 singles players and 16 doubles teams, showcasing emerging talent from around the globe.

