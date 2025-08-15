Time is running out to restrain rabid Zionist dog

“Time is running out to restrain the rabid Zionist dog,” he wrote in Arabic on his X account on Friday.

He made the statement in reaction to Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu’s remarks about his intention to pursue the so-called “Greater Israel” plan.

Ghalibaf addressed leaders of Muslim countries, writing, “The criminal prime minister of the Israeli regime – this Hitler of the 21st century – has revealed the Zionists’ plans for the region more openly than ever before.

Addressing the Muslims of the world, he said that Gaza is the final bastion, urging the Muslim world to unite and rush to the aid of Palestine before Israel attacks other countries.

MNA/