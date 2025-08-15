Iran’s stock markets report major rise in foreign investment

The figures released on Monday by the Securities and Exchange Organization of Iran showed that the value of investment by foreign shareholders in the Tehran Stock Exchange (TSE) and its subsidiary market Fara Bourse had reached 181.83 trillion rials (nearly $200 million) in the year to July 22.

The figures, cited in a report by the ISNA news agency, showed that foreign investment in Iran’s stock market had increased by 91% over the period compared to the year to late July 2024.

The data showed that foreign corporate entities had invested just over 167 trillion rials in buying shares in the TSE and Fara Bourse in the year to late July, while investment by individuals had amounted to more than 14.8 trillion rials over the same period.

The number of foreign shareholders registered in the two markets had increased by 5.3% to 5,100, of which some 3,339 were corporate shareholders and the remaining 1,709 investors were individuals.

The figures come as the Iranian government is struggling to inject more capital into the local stock markets to prevent an escape of investors more than a month after markets reacted nervously to a 12-day war between Iran and the Israeli regime.

Reports published in the local media on Monday showed that the TSE’s main index had fallen by 21,851 points to just over 2.54 million points.

That comes as the index was hovering around 2.8 million points in mid-June before the start of the Israeli war of aggression against Iran.

RHM/