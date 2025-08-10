Explosion at Lebanese arms depot kills 6 army experts

The incident occurred on the edge of the southern village of Zibqin in Tyre province, the army said. It added that efforts were being made to determine the cause of the blast but gave no further details. The depot is believed to have been used by the militant group Hezbollah, AP reported.

The blast took place south of the Litani River in an area where Hezbollah withdrew its fighters under the terms of a ceasefire that ended a 14-month conflict with Israel in November. Over the past months, Lebanese troops and U.N. peacekeepers have been taking over Hezbollah posts in the area.

On Thursday, the Lebanese Cabinet voted in favor of a US-backed plan to disarm Hezbollah and implement a ceasefire with Israel. The Lebanese government asked the national army to prepare a plan in which only state institutions in the small nation will have weapons by the yearend.

Hezbollah has refused to hand over its arms, stressing that it is the resistance's weapons that have protected the Lebanese. The resistance movement has also called for end of the Israeli regime's aggression on Lebanon's soil.

