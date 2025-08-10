Iran's demands in Zangezur Corridor met: Pezeshkian

Speaking to journalists after chairing his cabinet meeting on Sunday afternoon, President Pezeshkian responded to a question about the recently signed agreement between Armenia and Azerbaijani leaders on Zangezur corridor in the White House, saying his foreign minister, Abbas Araghchi had recently given him a report on the matter.

"Of course, this corridor is not what has been exaggerated about in the news," the president said, adding that "the demands of the Islamic Republic of Iran have been met."

"The framework of preserving territorial integrity, establishing a connection with Europe, and not cutting off it with the north, which was meant by the Islamic Republic, have been witnessed in this issue."

"The only matter of concern is that an Armenian company and an American company want to build this road," he added.

