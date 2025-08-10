Mass rallies erupt in Europe against Israeli crimes in Gaza

In London, vast crowds joined the 30th National March for Palestine, rallying from Russell Square to the Prime Minister’s Office under the banner “Stop Starving Gaza.”

The Palestine Solidarity Campaign (PSC), a lead organizer, wrote on X that “Israel is starving Palestinians in Gaza to death” and urged the British government to act decisively to end “Israel’s genocide.”

Protesters, waving Palestinian flags, accused the British leadership of complicity in the atrocities, chanting slogans condemning both Tel Aviv and its Western backers.

In Stockholm, hundreds gathered in Odenplan to oppose Israeli plans to seize Gaza City.

Demonstrators carried signs denouncing the occupation and US support for Israel before marching toward the Foreign Ministry.

Israel’s security cabinet had approved prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s controversial occupation scheme just a day earlier.

In Amsterdam, large crowds condemned both the plan and Western governments’ enabling role, demanding immediate and unrestricted humanitarian aid into Gaza.

The Gaza Health Ministry reported Friday that in the past 24 hours alone, 21 Palestinians were killed and 341 wounded while trying to collect aid.

Since May 27, at least 1,743 have died and over 12,590 have been injured in such incidents.

MNA