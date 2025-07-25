Sarajevo protest with empty pots highlights Gaza's starvation

A protest in Sarajevo featuring empty pots took place after Friday prayers at the historic Gazi Husrev-beg Mosque to raise awareness about the Palestinian people in Gaza suffering from starvation due to the Israeli regime's blockade of Gaza.

Many families, especially children, in Gaza are dying from starvation. The Israeli regime has blockaded Gaza and killed people as they wait in line to receive a little food at the aid distribution places. The protest, along with others, may serve as a reminder of the international community's responsibility to address the urgent issue.

The protestors expressed solidarity with the Palestinian people, emphasizing that thousands of Palestinians are currently facing starvation and severe shortages of food, medicine, and drinking water due to the complete blockade imposed by the Israeli regime.

MNA