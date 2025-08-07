Pro-Palestinian protesters attack "genocide airline" in Paris

The offices of Israeli airline El Al in Paris were vandalized overnight (Wednesday to Thursday) with graffiti and property damage. The protesters spray-painted slogans such as “Genocide Airline” and “Free Palestine” in red across the building’s facade.

As a result of the attack, El Al has made the unprecedented decision to withdraw its Israeli ground crews from the French capital. Moving forward, services at the Paris terminal will be handled by a foreign contractor, rather than by El Al personnel.

The local police have opened an investigation into the incident. The building was empty at the time, and no El Al staff were harmed.

MNA