The United States has not invited Vladimir Zelensky to take part in the meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and his American counterpart Donald Trump in Alaska, The Washington Post (WP) reported, citing sources.

According to the report, Zelensky has not yet received an invitation.

On Friday, the US president said he expected to meet with the Russian leader in Alaska on August 15. Kremlin aide Yuri Ushakov later confirmed the planned talks, noting that Putin and Trump would "undoubtedly focus on discussing options for achieving a long-term peaceful settlement of the Ukrainian crisis." Ushakov added that the Kremlin expects the next meeting between the two presidents to be held in Russia.

Earlier, Western media reported that the US is demanding territorial concessions from Ukraine as part of resolving the conflict with Russia. The Wall Street Journal, citing sources, wrote that Washington’s proposal envisions the withdrawal of Ukrainian troops from the part of the Donetsk People’s Republic still under Kiev’s control as the first step toward peace.

