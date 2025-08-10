Trump open to summit with Russia, Ukraine

US President Donald Trump is open to the idea of holding a trilateral summit involving Russia and Ukraine in Alaska. However, a White House source told Reuters that the American side is currently preparing for a bilateral meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Earlier, the US president announced his intention to meet with his Russian counterpart in Alaska on August 15. Then, the plans for these talks were confirmed by Kremlin aide Yuri Ushakov.

According to Ushakov, Putin and Trump will "undoubtedly focus on discussing options for achieving a long-term peaceful resolution to the Ukrainian crisis."

The Kremlin expects the next meeting between the two presidents to take place on Russian soil, Ushakov emphasized.

MNA/