Famous Iranian artist Mahmoud Farshchian fells into coma

TEHRAN, Aug. 07 (MNA) – Master of Persian miniature painting Mahmoud Farshchian, celebrated for revolutionizing traditional Iranian art, has fallen into a coma while hospitalized in the United States.

Mahmoud Farshchian, the prominent Iranian painter whose works have captivated audiences with their spiritual depth and visual dynamism, is currently in critical condition at a hospital in the United States.

Farshchian, born in Esfahan in 1930, is widely credited with modernizing Persian miniature while remaining rooted in Iranian cultural and religious themes. He combined classical forms with contemporary aesthetics, creating a distinct style that elevated Iranian painting onto the global stage.

This distinguished Iranian artist is currently hospitalized in the United States and his physical condition is reported to be critical.

