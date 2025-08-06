Overcoming inertia in Russia-US relations takes time

Improvement of relations between Russia and the United States will take time, since the inertia of the unprecedented deterioration in relations that occurred under President Joe Biden is still very high, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told TASS.

He commented on TASS calculations, according to which, for the first time in modern Russian history, more than six months will pass from the inauguration of the new US President to the summit of the US and Russian leaders.

Peskov pointed at the "unprecedented deterioration" of relations between Moscow and Washington under Biden.

"Of course, there is inertia in this process. Implementation of attempts to put bilateral relations on a normal track will take time," he said.

According to TASS calculations, six months and 16 days have passed since the inauguration of the new US President but still there has been no personal meeting between him and the Russian leader.

Before this, the longest wait was also for a meeting between Putin and Trump, which was during the first term of the American leader. Then it took five months and 18 days. In other years, the wait for the Russia-US summit lasted on average from one to five months.

After his election, the current US President Donald Trump expressed the intention to improve relations with Russia. The new American leader called the prospect of a meeting with Vladimir Putin important, however, as the Kremlin stressed, the summit should be the result of a lot of bilateral work, and not to precede it. Nevertheless, the leaders are in constant contact and have held six telephone conversations since the beginning of the year.

MNA/