Iran lifts ban on ultralight aircraft operations

Iran’s civil aviation authority had issued a notice two days earlier allowing all types of operations by ultralight aircraft, including recreational activities, to resume across the country, according to Press TV.

It said the move was in line with efforts to allow Iran’s aviation industry to return to its normal conditions.

The aviation notice said, however, that operators of ultralight aircraft in the province of Tehran, where the Iranian capital is located, and in the neighboring Alborz province must coordinate their activities with the Islamic Revolution Guard Corps’ Thar-Allah Headquarters, which is in charge of security in the area.

Iran banned flights by superlight planes in mid-June when the Israeli regime launched a war of aggression against the country.

Many of the Israeli attacks that took place during the 12-day air war were carried out using various types of drones.

Iran’s air defenses downed many of those drones, but some of them succeeded in targeting senior military commanders and civilians while inflicting losses on public and private properties.

Iran partially reopened its airspace to international flights a day after the end of the war on June 24, while a full reopening of the skies over the country took several more weeks to come.

