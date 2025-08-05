Russia lifts moratorium on INF missiles deployment

"The Russian Foreign Ministry's statement on the withdrawal of the moratorium on the deployment of medium- and short-range missiles is the result of NATO countries’ anti-Russian policy. This is a new reality all our opponents will have to reckon with. Expect further steps," he wrote on the X social network.

On August 4, the Russian Foreign Ministry said that Moscow no longer considers itself bound by self-restrictions on deploying intermediate-and shorter-range missiles as the conditions for observing the moratorium have vanished. The ministry noted certain steps taken by the collective West in the sphere of proliferating such missiles and emphasized that they create a direct threat to Russia’s security. The statement stressed that this requires special measures on the part of Russia.

