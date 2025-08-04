Israeli ex-security officials call on Trump to end Gaza war

As many as 500 former officials wrote an open letter shared with the media on Monday calling on Trump to "steer" Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's decisions towards a ceasefire, France 24 reported.

"At first this war was a just war, a defensive war, but when we achieved all military objectives, this war ceased to be a just war," said Ami Ayalon, former director of the Shin Bet security service.

The war, nearing its 23rd month, "is leading Israel to lose its security and identity", Ayalon warned in a video released to accompany the letter.

Signed by 550 people, including former chiefs of Shin Bet and the Mossad spy agency, the letter called on Trump to "steer" Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu .

Israel launched its military operation in the Gaza Strip after October 7, 2023 Al-Aqsa Flood attack by Palestinian resistance group Hamas.

In recent weeks, Israel has come under increasing international pressure to agree to a ceasefire that could Israeli hostages released from Gaza and UN agencies distribute humanitarian aid.

