The ministry stated that at least 98 Palestinian people were killed and 1,079 wounded by Israeli attacks in the last 24 hours, according to Al Jazeera.

The figure includes 39 people killed while waiting for food aid, the ministry stated.

With that, the death toll from the attacks since October 07, 2023 has gone up to 60,430, with 148,722 wounded, the report added.

MNA