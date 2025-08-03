EU troika had no right to trigger snapback against Iran

Iran’s Deputy Foreign Minister for Legal and International Affairs Kazem Gharibabadi was quoted as making the remarks at a meeting of the Parliament’s National Security and Foreign Policy Commission on Sunday, where he briefed the lawmakers on the latest developments pertaining to Iran-E3 talks in Istanbul and the trio’s intention to invoke the so-called snapback mechanism, according to Press TV.

According to the spokesman of National Security and Foreign Policy Commission Ebrahim Rezaei, the snapback would bring into force six previous Iran-related Security Council resolutions adopted between 2006 and 2010. It would reinstate the expired UN arms embargo that barred countries from supplying, selling, or transferring most military equipment to Iran and prohibited Tehran from exporting any weapons.

It would also impose export controls, travel bans, asset freezes, and other restrictions on individuals, entities, and banks.

Rezaei, the committee's spokesman, said Gharibabadi attended the session to outline the measures taken by Iran’s Foreign Ministry regarding the snapback.

Gharibabadi told the lawmakers that in a letter addressed to UN Secretary-General António Guterres, Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said the E3 lacks the legal, political, and moral authority to invoke the snapback mechanism of the 2015 nuclear deal, formally known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), Rezaei added.

The letter was also forwarded to the President of the Security Council and its members, and the EU High Representative Kaja Kallas.

According to Rezaei, Gharibabadi said Iran, Russia, and China have held a trilateral meeting to discuss Tehran’s response to the possible triggering of the snapback mechanism.

He added that the Iranian negotiator has also reiterated the importance of implementing a previously approved piece of legislation to suspend cooperation with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) following its politically-motivated resolution, which paved the way for US-Israeli acts of aggression against the country.

Gharibabadi added that during the talks in Istanbul late in July, the Iranian negotiators protested the positions of the three European countries regarding the Israeli-US acts of aggression against the Islamic Republic, the attack on nuclear facilities, and their refusal to condemn the war crimes.

The Iranian diplomat once again insisted that any resumption of negotiations with the US hinges on respecting the nation’s rights, including enrichment, lifting sanctions, and compensating Tehran for losses incurred during the 12-day US-Israeli aggression, Rezaei said.

MNA