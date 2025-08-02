Iran’s U16 girls team crowned West Asian basketball champions

In addition to winning the West Asian Championship, the team also earned a spot in the U-16 Asia Cup, a milestone as it will be their debut appearance in that continental tournament.

In their final group-stage match in July, the Iranian team lost to Lebanon 47-37.

They had previously won their group-stage games against Jordan and Syria.

The West Asian under-16 girls’ championship was held in Lebanon, featuring the participation of teams from Iran, Jordan, Syria, and the host nation, Lebanon.

In recent years, Iran has been investing more in women’s sports, creating national leagues, training academies, and youth teams, empowering young female athletes within its cultural and religious frameworks.

Iran’s Women’s national sports teams have participated in several regional and international tournaments in recent years and are gaining competitive strength.

