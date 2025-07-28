Syria's Jolani says will hold parl. elections in September

The head of a body tasked with organizing the elections in Syria after the fall of Bashar Assad local Syrian media Sunday that the Syria will hold parliamentary elections in September.

Mohammed Taha al-Ahmad, chairman of the Higher Committee for People’s Assembly Elections, told state news agency SANA that elections will take place between Sept. 15 and 20. They will be the first to take place under the country’s new rulers after the fall of former President Bashar Assad in a foreign-backed offensive in December led by Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) terrorist group.

One third of the 210 seats will the appointed by the self-proclaimed President Ahmad al-Sharaa, the HTS head, who was previously called Abu Muhammad Jolani. The rest of the seats will be allowed to be elected by the public's vote.

Syria under the HTS has been grappling with sectarian conflict and Israeli occupation ever after the fall of Assad government.

MNA