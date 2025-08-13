Israeli army continues violation of Syria’s sovereignty

Alikhbaria Syria TV said in a post on the platform X, that “an Israeli occupation forces patrol entered the town of Turnejeh, north of Quneitra.”

It added that the patrol “stopped in the town square before continuing toward the town of Hader in northern Quneitra countryside,” without providing details.

The channel noted another Israeli military convoy moved from Tel al-Ahmar al-Gharbi toward the outskirts of the village of Al-Asbah in the southern Quneitra countryside, amid anticipation among residents, Anadolu Agency reported.

After the fall of Bashar Assad government in late 2024, Israel expanded its occupation of the Syrian Golan Heights by seizing the demilitarized buffer zone, a move that violated the 1974 disengagement agreement with Syria.

Israeli regime also launched hundreds of airstrikes that targeted military sites and assets across Syria, including fighter jets, missile systems and air defense installations, according to reports.

