Iran did not reject extension of snapback mech. offer

"My readout on E3-#Iran talks from Europe diplo. No major breakthrough or breakdown in talks today. Meaningful discussion with Iran with a clear offer from E3/EU to pursue diplomacy. E3 prepared to use snapback but open to extension if Iran takes steps. Iran didn't reject that," Wall Street Journal journalist Laurence Norman said on Friday after Iran and the three European major powers, the United Kingdom, Germany and France's deputy foreign ministers held talks in Istanbul, Turkey with their Iranian counterparts earlier today.

Iran's Deputy Foreign Minister for Legal and International Affairs Kazem Gharibabadi, who was one of the Iranian negotiators said earlier today that Iran and the European troika held serious talks with “specific ideas”.

“Together with [Deputy Foreign Minister Majid Takht-e-Ravanchi], we held a serious, frank, and detailed discussion with the E3/EU PDs.,” Gharibabadi wrote on his X account on Friday after his meeting in Turkey’s Istanbul.

Regarding the agenda of the meeting, Gharibabadi wrote, “The latest developments regarding the issue of sanctions lifting and the nuclear issue were discussed and reviewed.”

The Iranian Foreign minister Abbas Araghchi stressed on Thursday that Iran stands firm on its right to nulcear enrichment.

The three European powers are participants of the 2015 Iran nuclear deal officially named the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, or the JCPOA, in which the snapback mechanism is incorporated.

MNA