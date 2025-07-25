Iranian diplomat sheds light on Tehran-Europe talks

Gharibabadi took to X to say that he and Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister for Political Affairs Majid Takht-Ravanchi held a serious, frank, and detailed discussion with the E3/EU PDs.

"The latest developments regarding the issue of sanctions lifting and the nuclear issue were discussed and reviewed," he said.

"While seriously criticising their stances regarding the recent war of aggression against our people, we explained our principled positions, including on the so-called snapback mechanism," he further noted.

According to Gharibabadi, both sides came to the meeting with specific ideas, the various aspects of which were examined. "It was agreed that consultations on this matter will continue," he concluded.

MNA/