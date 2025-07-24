One martyred in Israeli drone strike on southern Lebanon

One person was martyred in an Israeli drone strike on a vehicle in the town of Ayta ash Shab in southern Lebanon.

Local sources reported that the Israeli regime launched a drone attack targeting a vehicle in Aita al-Shaab, located in the Bint Jbeil district.

Lebanon’s Ministry of Health confirmed that one person was martyred in this drone strike.

The Israeli regime continues its daily aggressions and violations of the ceasefire in Lebanon, showing no regard for humanitarian or ethical principles.

