  1. Politics
Jul 20, 2025, 10:18 PM

FM Araghchi:

Iran's approach in next talks with Europeans will be firmer

Iran's approach in next talks with Europeans will be firmer

TEHRAN, Jul. 20 (MNA) – "Our approaches in the next negotiations with the Europeans will be stronger and firmer than in the past," according to the Iranian foreign minister on Sunday.

Speaking to national Iranian TV's correspondent in Tehran on Sunday, Abbas Araghchi said "Our approaches are now stronger and firmer than before."

"It is necessary for Europeans to be informed of Iran's positions and that Iran is definitely stronger than before in pursuing its rights after the war," added the top Iranian diplomat.

In response to a question from the national TV reporter, Araghchi said that the date of the next round of talks with the three major European powers, the UK, Germany, and France is under study. 

The comments come after earlier today, an informed source, speaking to local Iranian media, announced that Tehran has reached an agreement with three European powers to hold talks on Iran's nuclear issue.

Meanwhile, the Lebanese Al Mayadeen said Sunday Al-Mayadeen stated that a new round of Iranian negotiations with European Troika representatives will be held early next week at the level of deputy foreign ministers.

MNA

News ID 234548

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News