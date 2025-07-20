Iran's approach in next talks with Europeans will be firmer

Speaking to national Iranian TV's correspondent in Tehran on Sunday, Abbas Araghchi said "Our approaches are now stronger and firmer than before."

"It is necessary for Europeans to be informed of Iran's positions and that Iran is definitely stronger than before in pursuing its rights after the war," added the top Iranian diplomat.

In response to a question from the national TV reporter, Araghchi said that the date of the next round of talks with the three major European powers, the UK, Germany, and France is under study.

The comments come after earlier today, an informed source, speaking to local Iranian media, announced that Tehran has reached an agreement with three European powers to hold talks on Iran's nuclear issue.

Meanwhile, the Lebanese Al Mayadeen said Sunday Al-Mayadeen stated that a new round of Iranian negotiations with European Troika representatives will be held early next week at the level of deputy foreign ministers.

MNA