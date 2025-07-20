European powers plan new round of nuclear talks with Iran

According to a report by Western media a German diplomatic source told Agence France-Presse (AFP) on Sunday that "The E3 are in contact with Iran to schedule further talks for the coming week," referring to the three European powers involved in negotiations.

The report came after an informed source, speaking to local Iranain media, announced that Tehran has reached an agreement with three European powers to hold talks on Iran's nuclear issue.

According to the source, the principle of the negotiations has been agreed upon, but discussions are continuing regarding the time and place of the negotiations, and the country in which the negotiations will take place next week has not been finalized.

Tehran and Washington were engaged in negotiations led by Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi and US President Donald Trump's foreign envoy Steve Witkoff and had conducted five rounds of indirect talks mediated by Oman when Israel launched a series of unprovoked aggressions, which upended the process.

MNA