Iran presents official report to UNSC on Israeli war crimes

In identical letters addressed to UN Secretary-General António Guterres and the current rotating President of the Security Council, Asim Iftikhar Ahmad, the Iranian mission submitted a comprehensive account of violations, particularly those targeting women and children, during the 12-day military aggression in June.

The report was also forwarded to the UN Secretary-General’s Special Representative for Children and Armed Conflict, as well as to United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF).

Referring to the loss of life and widespread destruction of civilian infrastructure, the letter underscores the collective responsibility of the Security Council and the international community to hold those responsible for the blatant aggression.

According to the report attached to the letter, 1,100 civilians—including 132 women and 45 children—were martyred in Israeli attacks, which began in the early hours of June 13.

The report notes that these strikes were carried out with deliberate targeting of civilian and vital infrastructures—including hospitals, media outlets, and peaceful nuclear facilities—with substantial military, intelligence, and political backing from the United States and several Western countries.

It includes names and biographical details of some victims, including 30 schoolchildren, families who lost all their members, and casualties from strikes on Hakim Children’s Hospital, kindergartens, public parks, Evin Prison, and ambulances.

The mission condemned these as grave violations of the UN Charter, international law, the Geneva Conventions, and international human rights standards. It called on the Security Council to address the structural impunity of the Israeli regime and its allies, urging decisive action against those responsible.

MNA/IRN