Iran, Switzerland FMs discuss Israel, US attack on Iran

Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi and Swiss Foreign Minister Ignazio Cassis held a telephone conversation on Saturday, discussing regional developments and bilateral relations.

Araghchi strongly condemned the recent military attacks by Israel and the United States against Iran, describing them as blatant violations of the UN Charter and international law. He emphasized the need for countries to take a firm position against such unlawful actions and to hold the aggressors accountable.

Criticizing the biased stances of certain European nations that attempt to justify these aggressions, Araghchi warned that such behavior encourages lawlessness and fuels insecurity both regionally and globally.

Cassis, for his part, reiterated Switzerland’s commitment to diplomacy and its readiness to assist in resolving tensions. He described the military strike on Iran’s nuclear facilities as a breach of international regulations and stressed the importance of continued efforts to prevent further escalation and instability.

Tehran and Washington were engaged in negotiations led by Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi and US President Donald Trump's foreign envoy Steve Witkoff and had conducted five rounds of indirect talks mediated by Oman when Israel launched a series of unprovoked aggressions, which upended the process.

While the Zionist regime waged a war of aggression against Iran on June 13 and struck Iran’s military, nuclear, and residential areas for 12 days, the US stepped in and conducted military attacks on three nuclear sites in Iran’s Natanz, Fordow, and Isfahan on June 22.

The Iranian military forces conducted powerful counterattacks immediately after the aggression. The Islamic Revolution Guards Corps Aerospace Force carried out 22 waves of retaliatory missile strikes against the Zionist regime as part of Operation True Promise III, which inflicted heavy losses on cities across the occupied territories.

Also, in response to the US attacks, Iranian armed forces launched a wave of missiles at al-Udeid air base in Qatar, the largest American military base in West Asia.

A ceasefire that came into force on June 24 has brought the fighting to a halt.

MNA/