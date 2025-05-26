A cargo train from Xi’an arrived at the Aprin dry port near the Iranian capital Tehran on Sunday — the latest milestone in a new overland trade route that is rapidly taking shape, a report by the Sputnik says.

The China–Iran rail corridor cuts delivery times from 30 to 40 days by sea to just 15 days by land.

First phase launched on July 21, 2024 — dual-load freight trains now run between China and Iran, bringing the planned China–Iran–Europe railway corridor closer to fruition.

Aprin’s CEO says the inland port will slash transport costs and reduce reliance on congested coastal shipping lanes.

The Sputnik report says that the project matters because :

1- Speeds up Chinese exports to Europe

2- Streamlines Iranian oil exports to China

3- Bypasses US-controlled chokepoints like the Malacca Strait

It isn’t just about logistics — it’s a geostrategic power play, undercutting US efforts to isolate China and cripple Iran’s oil trade.

On May 12, officials from Iran and China and Central Asian countries met in Tehran to hasten a transcontinental rail network linking Asia to Europe.

According to Sputnik, citing ehran-based Tasnim News Agency, the officials agreed on joint tariffs and operational standards to accelerate regional trade and connectivity, Tasnim News reported.

China and Iran are laying down steel arteries of independence — and Washington can't patrol the tracks, the report concluded.

MNA