Tehran, Baku stress need to accelerate joint border projects

The emphasis was made during an official meeting between Iranian Minister of Roads and Urban Development Farzaneh Sadegh and Azerbaijani Deputy Prime Minister Shahin Mustafayev, who also co-chair the two countries’ Joint Economic Cooperation Commission.

The two sides discussed ways to expand economic and executive cooperation, especially in the area of border infrastructure projects.

It was also agreed that Mustafayev would pay a visit to Iran’s city of Astara in the near future to review the current status of the joint projects on the ground.

The visit is expected to include talks within the framework of the Joint Commission aimed at assessing progress, addressing possible obstacles, and facilitating project implementation.

