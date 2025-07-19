  1. Sports
Jul 19, 2025, 9:46 PM

Iran beat Jordan to qualify for 2026 AFC Women's Asian Cup

TEHRAN, Jul. 19 (MNA) – The national Iranian women's football team defeated the national team of Jordan at the AFC Women’s Asian Cup Australia 2026 Qualifiers on Saturday to qualify for the 2026 AFC Women's Asian Cup.

The national Iranian women's football team won the Jordanian hosts 2-1.

The 2026 AFC Women's Asian Cup qualification is the qualification tournament for the 2026 AFC Women's Asian Cup.

With the victory, Iran will be competing in the 2026 AFC Women's Asian Cup hosted by Australia.

The Asian Cup will be held from March 1, 2026, with the participation of Iran, Australia (hosts), China, South Korea, Japan, Bangladesh, Philippines, Vietnam, India, Chinese Taipei, North Korea, and Uzbekistan.

