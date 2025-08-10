Japan too strong for Iran at 2026 AFC U20 Women's Asian Cup

The triumph meant six-time champions Japan topped Group F of the Qualifiers with nine points, scoring 32 goals and conceding none.

Japan took the lead after 12 minutes, Miki Kimura tapping the ball home after some lovely work by Mao Itamura down the left flank.

Mao played an instrumental role again in Japan's second goal, laying the ball nicely for Asako Furuta, who slipped past the Iranian defenders to slot home.



Japan's third was netted in the 24th minute, the impressive Mao nodding home Kimura's cross from the right.

The fourth came in the 34th minute, forward Satoko Fujisaki slamming the ball into the net from the top of the area after Iran hashed a clearance.

Japan refused to let up and Itamura further widened their lead in the 43rd minute, waltzing into the penalty area and tucking the ball home for her fifth goal of the Qualifiers.



Mao completed her second consecutive hat-trick of the Qualifiers in the 50th minute, knocking home after the ball bounced over advancing Iran keeper Atena Tofigh.

Japan scored again from the kick-off, Satoko outrunning the chasing Iran defenders to slot home her second of the evening, with the forward becoming the second Japanese player with a hat-trick in the 58th minute after she slid to steer Asako's pass into the goalmouth.

Substitute Anon Tsuda scored Japan's ninth with her first touch of the ball in the 61st minute, knocking home Miharu Shinjo's corner.

Hikari Takahashi added her name to the scoresheet in the 74th minute, controlling Yuka Makiguchi's lob with her chest before side-footing the ball into the net.

