Russia to give decisive response if attacked by Taurus

German servicemen would be considered directly involved in the planning and execution of combat operations against Russia if Ukraine employs Taurus long-range missiles, and in such a scenario, Moscow will respond decisively, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said at a briefing.

She also noted that Germany’s assistance in the production of long-range systems in Ukraine could mask plans to localize the assembly of Taurus missiles at Ukrainian defense industry facilities, TASS reported.

"Remember, in November 2024, President Vladimir Putin clearly outlined Russia’s position on the decision by Western countries to allow the use of their long-range systems to strike deep into Russian territory. This position remains unchanged: Russia considers itself entitled to use its weapons against the military facilities of countries that permit the use of their weapons against us," Zakharova stated.

"In the event of further escalation, we will respond decisively and in a tit-for-tat manner," she added.

MNA/