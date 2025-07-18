Iran supports sovereignty, territorial integrity of Syria

Criticizing the double standards of Europeans against the issue of human rights and Israel's aggression against Syria, Iran's Foreign Ministry said, "The European Union described Israel's open military aggression as 'increasing the tension on Syrian soil".

This is a clear example of manipulating reality and hiding "collusion" under the guise of "diplomacy", he added.

"With a proud history of standing up against aggression and illegal behavior, Iran firmly rejects selective treatment and double standards," Esmaeil Baghaei said.

"As always, we stand by the Syrian people and loudly support the national sovereignty and territorial integrity of Syria," he added.

RHM/