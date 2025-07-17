Iran FM reacts to Israel attacks on Syria capital

Israel carried out new attacks on Syria, targeting the entrance to the military headquarters in the capital, Damascus.

At least three people have been killed and dozens wounded as Israel carried out a wave of attacks on Syria, including bombing the Defence Ministry and areas near the presidential palace in the capital.

Israeli minister in charge of military affairs, Israel Katz, has confirmed the attacks, with Israeli media reports calling them a message to Syria’s interim leader, Ahmed al-Sharaa, known by his nom de guerre, Abu Mohammad al-Jolani.

RHM/