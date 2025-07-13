Trump announces 30% tariffs on EU, Mexico starting Aug. 1

In a post on Truth Social, Trump shared separate letters addressed to European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum, announcing a 30% tariff on goods bound for the US from Europe and Mexico.

Trump warned in both letters that if the EU or Mexico retaliates with higher tariffs, “then, whatever the number you choose to raise them by, will be added on to the 30% that we charge,” he said, according to Anadolu Agency.

In his letter to Sheinbaum, Trump recognized the country’s efforts in curbing the flow of undocumented migrants and fentanyl into the US. However, he criticized Mexico for not doing enough to stop North America from becoming a “Narco-Trafficking Playground.”

“We have had years to discuss our Trading Relationship with The European Union, and we have concluded we must move away from these long-term, large, and persistent, Trade Deficits, engendered by your Tariff, and Non-Tariff, Policies, and Trade Barriers,” Trump wrote in his letter to the European Commission president.

“Our relationship has been, unfortunately, far from Reciprocal,” he added.

The letter puts US-EU trade talks at risk, as the bloc had aimed to finalize a comprehensive trade deal this month.

Earlier this week, Trump unveiled a new wave of tariffs, hitting countries such as Japan, South Korea, Canada and Brazil, while also imposing a 50% tariff on copper imports.

MNA