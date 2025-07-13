China defends military aircraft approach as Japan complains

A Chinese defense spokesperson on Sunday dismissed Japanese claims that Chinese military aircraft had flown "abnormally close" to its planes, saying China's response was legitimate and professional, China Daily reports.

Japanese Air Self-Defense Force intelligence-gathering aircraft had engaged in repeated close-in surveillance efforts in China's air defense identification zone over the East China Sea, said Jiang Bin, spokesperson for the Ministry of National Defense, in response to a question from the media.

Chinese aircraft took measures to identify, track and monitor the Japanese planes in accordance with the law, Jiang said. "Our response was entirely legitimate, reasonable, and conducted in a professional and standard manner."

Close-in reconnaissance and harassment by Japanese military vessels and aircraft are sources of maritime and air security risks between China and Japan, said the spokesperson.

"We urge the Japanese side to work with China to foster an atmosphere conducive to the stable development of bilateral ties," Jiang added.

MNA/