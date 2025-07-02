Iran’s fixtures at 2025 FIVB U-21 World C'ships announced

The young Persians will also play Puerto Rico (August 22), South Korea (August 23), Canada (August 25), and Poland (August 26), according to Tehran Times.

The 2025 FIVB Volleyball Men's U-21 World Championship will be the 23rd edition of the FIVB Volleyball Men's U21 World Championship, contested by the men's national teams under the age of 21 of the members of the Fédération Internationale de Volleyball (FIVB), the sport's global governing body.

It will be held in China from August 21 to 31, 2025.

Starting with this edition, the tournament will be expanded to include 24 teams instead of the 16 teams of previous editions, following the decision adopted by FIVB in June 2023.

MNA