Syria's Ahmed al-Sharaa in Baku for talks

TEHRAN, Jul. 12 (MNA) – The head of the Hay’at Tahrir al-Sham (HTS)-led administration in Syria arrived in Azerbaijan on Saturday.

President of the Syrian Arab Republic for the transitional period Ahmad Al-Sharaa arrived in the Republic of Azerbaijan on a working visit on July 12, Azernews reports.

A guard of honor was lined up for the Syrian leader at Heydar Aliyev International Airport, decorated with national flags of both countries.

Syria’s Transitional President Ahmad Al-Sharaa was welcomed by First Deputy Prime Minister of Azerbaijan Yagub Eyyubov, Deputy Foreign Minister Fariz Rzayev, and other officials.

