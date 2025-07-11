Iran made Trump’s theory to be failed: Leader's advisor

Ali Larijani made these remarks on Friday in Tehran. He said that during history, reactionary thinking has led to long wars and the deaths of millions, adding that after World War II, international systems such as the United Nations and the Security Council were established to prevent the resurgence of such ideas, but now these institutions have become a travesty.

Larijani said that unfortunately, the very same reactionary thinking has re-emerged and is being pursued by individuals like U.S. President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who advocate “peace through power”, a concept all bloodthirsty rulers of history held. Their message, he said, boils down to: “Either surrender or fight us.” He added that Mongols and Hitler voiced the same ideas that Trump is talking about today.

He also said that the outcome of this ideology during Trump’s presidency has been international harm and bloodshed, but the people of Palestine and Gaza have not surrendered.

Larijani also noted that Iran, under the wise leadership of the Leader, responded decisively and prevented this theory from gaining footing in the country, so Trump’s theory has failed. He added that the nations must be aware that the commotion has produced no results and that a new, resistant Middle East is emerging

They claimed to have eliminated Hamas and destroyed Hezbollah, but after 21 months, Hamas is still conducting military operations, so Hamas is still alive, he said.

RHM/