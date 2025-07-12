Iran studying US messages on resumption of nuclear talks

Ali Larijani has confirmed receiving messages from the United States on the resumption of nuclear talks, saying Tehran is studying them, according to Press TV.

“After the [Israeli-US] war, we have no trust in the US at all,” Ali Larijani said in an interview with Al-Jazeera TV Channel.

On Thursday, Iran’s Foreign Minister Seyyed Abbas Araghchi stated that Tehran is open to resuming negotiations with the United States based on dignity and mutual respect but the US must first change its behavior and guarantee it will not conduct further military strikes against Iran during negotiations.

He reiterated that Iran has always approached negotiations with a commitment to dignity, logic, and mutual respect, saying, "Diplomatic contacts and exchanges have always been ongoing. Currently, a diplomatic hotline is being established through friendly countries or intermediaries."

"Diplomacy is a two-way street. It was the US that broke off negotiations and resorted to military action. Therefore, it is crucial for the US to accept responsibility for its mistakes and to demonstrate a clear change in behavior. We need assurances that the United States will refrain from military attacks during any future discussions," Araghchi stated.

He highlighted that US attacks have caused damage to Iran's nuclear facilities, emphasizing that the country reserves the right to seek compensation once the extent of the damage is assessed.

While the Zionist regime waged a war of aggression against Iran on June 13 and struck Iran’s military, nuclear, and residential areas for 12 days, the US stepped in and conducted military attacks on three nuclear sites in Iran’s Natanz, Fordow, and Isfahan on June 22.

The Iranian military forces conducted powerful counterattacks immediately after the aggression. The Islamic Revolution Guards Corps Aerospace Force carried out 22 waves of retaliatory missile strikes against the Zionist regime as part of Operation True Promise III, which inflicted heavy losses on cities across the occupied territories.

Also, in response to the US attacks, Iranian armed forces launched a wave of missiles at al-Udeid air base in Qatar, the largest American military base in West Asia.

A ceasefire that came into force on June 24 has brought the fighting to a halt.

MNA/