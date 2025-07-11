US president to face 92 mn Iranians' wrath: senior cleric

Speaking during this week's Friday Prayers in Tehran earlier today, Hojjatoleslam Mohammad Javad Haj Ali said that "In the 12-day war, we went through a great epic that must be studied in its various dimensions and hundreds of artistic and cultural works should be created about it."

He added that during the recent war against the US and the Israeli regime aggressors, Iran's powerful military might was on display.

"Today, we witness a fascinating phenomenon of the Iranian nation which comprises a combination of national, religious, and revolutionary components, a nation that is created thanks to the blessings of the Great Islamic Revolution," the senior cleric said.

Tehran's interim Friday prayer imam pointed out that "the nation's foolish enemies attacked us with the aim of destroying and dividing Iran [on July 13]," saying that "But by the grace of God, the Iranian nation crushed the enemy, and made hepless and miserable in its glorious sacred defense."

He warned the aggressor to make another miscalculation by attacking Iran again, saying "If you have any other wrong dreams in mind, the other two-thirds of Tel Aviv will be sent to hell, along with the stupid criminals and their ill-wished dream."

"You foolish, gambler, and stupid president of America! You had a hand in shedding the blood of the oppressed who fell. You will face the wrath of 92 million Iranians. Today all your interests are in the bank of our blows (target list) in the region. We will make you miserable in a way that will have to leave the regime forever in humiliation."

He called for preserving unity which emergred after the aggression.

