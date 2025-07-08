Iran stood with full force against Israel, US bullying

Major General Abdolrahim Mousavi, Chief of Staff of the Armed Forces of the Islamic Republic of Iran, made the remarks in a phone call with Khalid bin Mohammad Al Attiyah, Deputy Prime Minister and Advisor to the Qatari defense minister.

During the phone call, Mousavi expressed his gratitude for the valuable stance of the Qatari government in condemning the aggressors who violated Iran’s sovereignty.

"Qatar is one of the countries that has firmly supported the struggle of the oppressed Palestinian people," Mousavi said.

He further stressed that Iran's legitimacy in the 12-day Israeli-imposed war was proven to the world, and it became clear that the United States and the Zionist regime do not adhere to any international principle or norm.

"During this 12-day war, the United States spared no effort in supporting the Zionist regime, providing full intelligence and logistical support in defending against Iran’s missile and drone attacks," he added.

Mousavi underlined that the Armed Forces of the Islamic Republic of Iran stood firmly against bullying and responded to the aggressors with full power.

The Qatari official, for his part, said that from the beginning of the war, Qatar condemned the Israeli aggression against the Islamic Republic of Iran and made it clear to all parties that the Qatari government would not allow its airspace or territory to be used for war purposes, and it has always called for resolving the issue through diplomatic means.

MNA/