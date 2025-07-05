Any aggression to accelerate Israeli regime’s collapse: IRGC

The IRGC, on the occasion of the 42nd anniversary of the kidnapping of General Haj Ahmad Motavasselian and other Iranian diplomats in Lebanon in 1982, emphasized in a statemen that the Zionist regime and its supporters must know that not only will they not be safe from their past crimes, but also any aggression and betrayal will accelerate the destruction of this fake regime.

Earlier on Friday, the Iranian Foreign Ministry reiterated the Islamic Republic of Iran’s call for the formation of a fact-finding group to determine the fate of abducted diplomats in 1982 in Lebanon.

The ministry said in a statement on the occasion of the 43rd anniversary of the abduction of the Iranian diplomats that the Israeli regime is responsible for the abduction and hostage-taking of its citizens, and continues to seriously pursue the matter with relevant international authorities.

On July 4, 1982, Ahmad Motovasselian, a military attaché at Tehran's Embassy in Beirut, Mohsen Mousavi, the Iranian chargé d'affaires in Lebanon, Taqi Rastegar Moqaddam, an employee of the Embassy, and Kazem Akhavan, a photographer for the Islamic Republic News Agency (IRNA), were abducted by Israeli-affiliated armed groups.

