  1. Politics
Jul 8, 2025, 9:19 AM

French lawmaker found dead in his home

French lawmaker found dead in his home

TEHRAN, Jul. 08 (MNA) – French member of parliament Olivier Marleix was found dead in his home on Monday.

Marleix, the 54-year-old former leader of the Republicans party in the National Assembly, reportedly committed suicide, according to French media.

An investigation has been opened, and an autopsy is planned to establish the precise cause of his death.

Members of the French Parliament observed a minute of silence in memory of Marleix, while President Emmanuel Macron extended his condolences on X.

"The death of Olivier Marleix plunges our Parliament into mourning. An experienced politician, he defended his ideas with conviction. I also respected our differences, as they were rooted in our shared love for the country," Macron wrote.

RHM/

News ID 234090
Marzieh Rahmani

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News