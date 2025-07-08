French lawmaker found dead in his home

Marleix, the 54-year-old former leader of the Republicans party in the National Assembly, reportedly committed suicide, according to French media.

An investigation has been opened, and an autopsy is planned to establish the precise cause of his death.

Members of the French Parliament observed a minute of silence in memory of Marleix, while President Emmanuel Macron extended his condolences on X.

"The death of Olivier Marleix plunges our Parliament into mourning. An experienced politician, he defended his ideas with conviction. I also respected our differences, as they were rooted in our shared love for the country," Macron wrote.

