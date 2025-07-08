Iran's 60% enrichment response to illegitimate sanctions

Ulyanov made the remarks in response to a post on X (formerly Twitter), which questioned why Tucker Carlson, an American journalist who recently interviewed the president of Iran, didn’t ask Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian about the reason for the high-level enrichment.

In his reply, Ulyanov wrote, "Don’t you think that 60% enrichment is simply a countermeasure, a response to illegitimate sanctions and aggressive pressure?"

"It seems to be a quite effective countermeasure which makes those, who try to put pressure on Iran, rather nervous," he added.

MNA/