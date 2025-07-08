  1. Politics
Jul 8, 2025, 11:30 AM

Iran's 60% enrichment response to illegitimate sanctions

Iran's 60% enrichment response to illegitimate sanctions

TEHRAN, Jul. 08 (MNA) – Mikhail Ulyanov, Russia’s Permanent Representative to International Organizations in Geneva, voiced support for Iran’s nuclear policy, stating that the country’s 60% uranium enrichment was a response to illegal sanctions.

Ulyanov made the remarks in response to a post on X (formerly Twitter), which questioned why Tucker Carlson, an American journalist who recently interviewed the president of Iran, didn’t ask Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian about the reason for the high-level enrichment.

In his reply, Ulyanov wrote, "Don’t you think that 60% enrichment is simply a countermeasure, a response to illegitimate sanctions and aggressive pressure?"

"It seems to be a quite effective countermeasure which makes those, who try to put pressure on Iran, rather nervous," he added.

MNA/

News ID 234093

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News