US-Iran talks may take place next week: Witkoff

"[This meeting will happen] very soon. Next week or so," he claimed during a meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the White House, TASS reported.

This is while Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei on Saturday rejected circulating reports suggesting imminent nuclear talks with the United States.

Baghaei emphasized that “public opinion is currently so outraged that no one even dares to talk about negotiations or diplomacy.”

While the Zionist regime waged a war of aggression against Iran on June 13 and struck Iran’s military, nuclear and residential areas for 12 days, the US stepped in and conducted military attacks on three nuclear sites in Iran’s Natanz, Fordow and Isfahan on June 22.

The Iranian military forces conducted powerful counterattacks immediately after the aggression. The Islamic Revolution Guards Corps Aerospace Force carried out 22 waves of retaliatory missile strikes against the Zionist regime as part of Operation True Promise III that inflicted heavy losses on cities across the occupied territories.

Also, in response to the US attacks, Iranian armed forces launched a wave of missiles at al-Udeid air base in Qatar, the largest American military base in West Asia.

A ceasefire that came into force on June 24 has brought the fighting to a halt.

MNA/