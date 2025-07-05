Beghaei rejects reports of imminent talks with US

According to Lebanese Al Mayadeen, citing an interview with Sky News, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei on Saturday denied circulating reports suggesting imminent nuclear talks with the United States.

His remarks came as US news website Axios, citing two unidentified sources, reported that White House Middle East envoy Steve Witkoff was planning to meet with Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi in Oslo next week.

Neither Tehran nor Washington confirmed the Axios report, which said a final date for the talks has yet to be set.

Baghaei emphasized that “public opinion is currently so outraged that no one even dares to talk about negotiations or diplomacy.”

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi made it clear earlier that Tehran will not return to nuclear talks with Washington unless the United States ends its military threats, framing this as a critical precondition for the revival of diplomatic engagement.

In an interview for CBS, Araghchi stated, "To decide whether to resume talks, we must first ensure that Washington will not again exploit the talks for military aggression." Despite his firm stance, he emphasized Iran's openness to diplomacy, adding, "The doors of diplomacy will never be closed."

Tehran and Washington held five rounds of nuclear talks beginning on April 12 and were scheduled to meet for a sixth-round just two days before "Israel" launched a surprise aggression against Iran on June 13.

The Israeli assault targeted Iranian nuclear facilities and civilian infrastructure and resulted in the martyrdom of several senior military officials and nuclear scientists, as well as hundreds of civilians.

According to Iran’s judiciary, the Israeli war on the country left over 900 people killed.

On June 22, the United States, "Israel’s" biggest ally, carried out its own unprecedented strikes on Iran’s nuclear sites in Fordow, Isfahan, and Natanz.

"Israel’s" attacks triggered a series of retaliatory drone and missile strikes from Iran, which Israeli authorities say killed 28 people.

A ceasefire between Iran and "Israel" was reached on June 24.

MNA