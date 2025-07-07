At least 10 killed, dozens injured during Kenya's protests

Police in Kenya clashed with demonstrators Monday during the latest anti-government protests, killing 10 people, according to the state-funded human rights commission as cited by AFP. Authorities blocked major roads leading into the capital, Nairobi, and most businesses closed amid the strictest measures yet to contain the unrest.

Protesters lit bonfires and threw stones at police. Police fired and hurled tear gas canisters, injuring demonstrators. Young men carried another man, his shirt drenched in blood, saying he had been shot. The protests were reported in 17 of 47 counties.

Kenyan youth and others for weeks have been protesting police brutality and poor governance while demanding President William Ruto’s resignation over alleged corruption and the high cost of living.

July 7, known as Saba Saba, is a significant date in Kenya’s history, marking the first major protests 35 years ago that called on then-President Daniel arap Moi – Ruto's mentor – for a transition from a one-party state to a multiparty democracy, which was realised in the 1992 elections. Saba Saba is Swahili for "Seven Seven".

Police officers on Monday stopped private and public vehicles from accessing Nairobi's city center. They also blocked most pedestrians from entering the capital, only allowing those deemed to have essential duties. Roads leading to parliament – stormed in a protest last year – and the president’s office were barricaded using razor wire.

MNA